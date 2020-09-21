IPL 2020: RCB captain Virat Kohli kicks off quest for elusive title

Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner's low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter here on Monday.

Both teams possess dangerous batsmen, who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn't perform in all departments. The addition of Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly rated young opener Devdutt Padikkal. On the other hand, Warner, who has won the Orange Cap thrice and led his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow.

Warner-Bairstow combo

The formidable opening duo, that shattered multiple records including the highest opening partnership in IPL history against RCB last season, will hope to emulate the previous edition's exploits.

Poor last season

RCB meanwhile, had a nightmarish 2019 season when they finished at the bottom of the table. However, this time they have a much better balance. RCB also boasts of a potent spin unit, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will again be the key as he has been over the past seasons with Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa and Moeen Ali lending more options.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever