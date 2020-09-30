IPL 2020: RCB's Isuru Udana slams Ashoke Dinda trolls - Never judge someone without knowing his story

At the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 edition, Royal Challengers Bangalore's fast bowler from Sri Lanka, Isuru Udana, recently came out in support of Indian pacer Ashoke Dinda.

Isuru Udana went on to social media to pay tribute to Ashoke Dinda, who has been at the receiving end of constant trolls over the years. People tend to refer the name 'Ashok Dinda Academy' to all those bowlers who tend to give away more runs during their bowling spells. Dinda has also went on to speak about his records and achievements to give back trollers.

Now he has found a fan in Isuru Udana. The RCB fast bowler took to social media to share a tribute to Ashoke Dinda in one of his Instagram stories. Sharing a photo of Dinda, Udana wrote, "This man has got more than 400 wickets in first class. Respect. Never judge someone without knowing their whole story. You may think you understand, but you don't." Take a look at the post below.

Picture Courtesy/ Isuru Udana's Instagram story

Ashoke Dinda played in the Indian Premier League for various franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore and RIsing Pune Supergiant. Dinda played a total of 78 IPL matches making his last appearance in 2017. Dinda took 68 wickets at a bowling average of 30.45 with best figures of 4/18.

Dinda, who made his ODI debut in May 2020, played 13 matches and took 12 wickets at an average of 51 and best figures of 2/44. Dinda, much more impressive in FC, played 115 first-class matches taking 417 wickets at an average of 28.35 and his best bowling figures are an impressive 8/128.

Isuru Udana had made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangaore in the Super Over thriller against Mumbai Indians. Udana's performance was 2/45.

