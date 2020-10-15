IPL 2020: RCB's playing group not content with where they are at currently, says Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has said that all the players within his side are not content with where they are at currently and everyone wants to improve their game.

Katich's remark came ahead of RCB's match against Kings XI Punjab later today. The Virat Kohli-led side is currently at the third place in the IPL 2020 points table with ten points from seven matches.

"Every game is important, it is going to be a tight competition like it always is. Anyone can beat anyone on a given day, we want to make the most of this momentum we have built and the hard work we have done at this stage. I don't think our playing group is content with where we are at the moment, we haven't qualified for anything, we haven't won anything, it is a case of building and keeping the confidence going," said Katich in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

The last time KXIP and RCB locked horns against each other, the KL Rahul-led side managed to defeat RCB by 97 runs as the Punjab skipper played a knock of 132 runs.

"That was a disappointing result, early in the tournament things can go the other way. We were fortunate to get on the right side of results in our next game against Mumbai. The loss against KXIP exposed some of the areas where we needed to improve but there were some good things that came out from that loss. If we can keep playing the way we have been doing, we would be looking forward to giving another good performance," said Katich.

RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson also said that the side is in the right frame of mind, but he also admitted that Virat Kohli and his boys are aware of the challenge of playing such a long tournament.

"We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves at all, we are trying to improve every game, when we win, it's great and when we lose, we equally reflect. We are really happy with where we are at but we also know that our focus is pretty much Kings XI Punjab. We have had two games where we were beaten comprehensively but we all of a sudden don't go back to square one, we have identified the areas we did not do that well," said Hesson in the video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

RCB had last played a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Virat Kohli-led side had registered a victory by 82 runs to reach the third spot in the points table.

RCB and KXIP will take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium later today. KL Rahul-led KXIP is at the bottom of the points table with just two points from seven games.

