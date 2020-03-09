IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore awaiting some 'wristy work' from AB de Villiers

In #AajKaTaazaBakar, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are eagerly waiting for South African superstar AB de Villiers to mesmerise fans in the upcoming VIVO Indian Premier League 13. De Villiers, commonly known as Mr. 360 degrees, was roped in by the RCB think tank in 2011. He has been one of the beacons of the IPL and cricket worldwide.

Here’s what Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted: "Even this shot made it to the boundary! Wristy work AB!."

Even this shot made it to the boundary! Wristy work AB! #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB pic.twitter.com/QsOUBmMZs0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 6, 2020

A maverick batsman, De Villiers, has been off the radar following his international retirement in 2018, but he recently expressed his comeback into the national side for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

De Villiers has been quite the crowd puller in the IPL and along with captain Virat Kohli, the duo has formed a lethal batting pair for the franchise, who have rescued their side in many crunch situations.

Ahead of the IPL 2020, De Villiers was retained by RCB for Rs. 11 crores. He joined the franchise in 2011 and since then, has been an integral member of the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their VIVO IPL 2020 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31. Catch all the action LIVE and exclusively on the Star Sports network and Hotstar.

