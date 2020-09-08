IPL 2020: 'Royal Challengers Bangalore's time is here,' feel Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli has been able to "disconnect" from the underwhelming seasons that he and Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured in the IPL and there is a welcome "sense of calm" as he prepares to lead the side this year, something he last felt in 2016.

Despite the presence of champion players like Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB, in the last three seasons, have failed to even qualify for the play-offs. The team last played the final in 2016, a season in which Kohli struck an unprecedented four hundreds. "The 2016 IPL, we all loved to be a part of [it]. Since then, this is the most balanced I have felt about [the] squad," the Indian skipper said on RCB’s YouTube show Bold Diaries, sharing his thoughts on the upcoming edition of IPL 2020 starting September 19 in the UAE.

Kohli said that both he and AB de Villiers feel that this could be the "breakthrough season" when tables will turn for the franchise which has flattered to deceive on many occasions. "I [have] never felt so calm going into a season before. He [ABD] is coming from a very different space and he is enjoying his life and is very relaxed and fit as ever. I feel I am in a much better space, much more balanced, when it comes to environment of [the] IPL," the straight speaking RCB skipper said. This is the first time he feels that he isn’t carrying any baggage. "Disconnecting with things that have happened in the past and not taking that baggage, as we have done that way too many times," he responded to a query on what has changed for him this season.

