IPL 2020 RR vs DC preview: Focus on process and giving our best, say Parag and Unadkat

Seven games in, seven games to go now. The Royals start their second leg of fixtures with a game against Delhi Capitals. The return fixture a few nights ago in Sharjah saw the Capitals record a comprehensive win against the men in pink. The game in Dubai will, however, see the two teams coming off of different results. The Capitals lost out to Mumbai Indians in a top of the table clash while the Royals registered an important win against the Sunrisers from Hyderabad. There is a lot on the line as RR enter the second phase of fixtures, with each result now carrying that bit of extra weight on it.

Venue Talk

RR are one win and one loss in two games at the Dubai International Stadium and have finally registered our first win outside of Sharjah in this year’s tournament. The pitches are getting slower which leaves an interesting battle in each match. The Royals will be feeling good having won chasing a tricky target and will have belief they can win batting or bowling first.

Opposition chatter

Delhi Capitals lost out to Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Only their second loss in this year’s tournament, the Capitals have been in superb form prior to that particular game and remain a top side. Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the tournament, Harshal Patel though has fitted in perfectly as the third pacer and has contributed well for the Capitals. Rishabh Pant could miss the game which could see Alex Carey possibly keeping his place in the squad.

The big talking point

The Royals must continue their winning form to rise up the table. This is a challenging game against one of the top sides in the league, but the Royals will have full belief they can come out victorious.

Word from the camp

Riyan Parag:

“We’ve been playing well but having been committing some small errors which have hurt us in the previous games. Delhi Capitals are a very strong side to face, we however believe in ourselves as a team and believe that we can do well. We are focussing on the process rather than the results and are looking to work hard and give our all in the games to come.”

Jaydev Unadkat:

“The win against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a very important win for us and we hope to gain on that momentum change through that win with some good performances. Our intention is to always give our best on the field both individually and as a team and that will be our focus against Delhi in the next game.”

