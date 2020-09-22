IPL 2020: 'Sam Curran has done well to fill in for Dwayne Bravo,' says CSK coach Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming is impressed with debutant Sam Curran's attitude and said his contribution in the IPL opener went a long way in covering the absence of star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who is recovering from an injury.

Curran played an instrumental role in CSK's five-wicket victory in the lung-opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. After an economical spell (1-28) with the ball, he scored a quick-fire 18 off just six balls to help his side start the campaign on a positive note.



CSK coach Stephen Fleming

"Losing Dwayne [Bravo] was a big loss and Sam went a long way in filling that," Fleming told the CSK website ahead of today's IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah.

"The things that impressed us with Sam is his attitude first and foremost, almost the harder it gets the better he gets, his all-round skill component and the fact that the captain was able to trust him straightaway to go in at a crucial time and hit the way he did."

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had surprised everyone by sending Sam up the order with 29 needed off 17 balls. "Also with the ball, to be a part of it straightaway, almost stepping straight off the plane was a sign of his attitude and what he is going to bring to CSK for the next few years," said Fleming.

About Bravo's injury, the former New Zealand skipper said: "Bravo is progressing, we are working closely to get him up to 100 per cent. With Sam's performance, it takes a bit of pressure off rushing Bravo back, but he's one of the world's best and to have him in the selection equation is very important to us," Fleming said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever