IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar calls Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla 'low profile', gets slammed by fans

At the ongoing IPL 2020, Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar rubbed cricket fans the wrong way after a recent post he shared on micro-blogging site Twitter.

At the IPL 2020 opening match MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma by five wickets. After CSK's win over MI, this time, Sanjay Manjrekar grabbed social media attention after his comments on CSK's Ambati Rayudu and Piyush Chawla. Manjrekar took to Twitter and wrote: So happy for two pretty low profile cricketers Piyush Chawla and Ambati Rayudu. Chawla was sensational with the ball. Bowled the 5th & 16th over too. Rayudu..well...one of the best IPL innings from him based on quality of shots played! Well done CSK!#IPL2020.

This irked quite a few IPL fans on social media and they could not keep shut and immediately slammed Sanjay Manjrekar for his comments on Twitter.

One user replied saying, Low profile .. ???? Really ? Who decides these profiles?", while one user picked him for his choice of words and wrote, "Dear sanjay, you should have used “ underrated” rather “low profile”. Going forward please use right words!!". Another said, @sanjaymanjrekar is rating the profile of a world cup winning team member low. Strange." Another fan also corrected Manjrekar for his selection of words saying, "Not low profile, under rated is the correct word." A particular Twitter user slammed him by saying, "Now if the @BCCI throws you out for a poor choice of words, you'll again start cribbing about how you aren't allowed to voice your opinion." One Rayudu fan wrote, "Seriously i haven't seen your game,as per Google and wiki you used to be a good cricketer..as cricket fans we respect that but Keep it in your mind don't insult my #telugodu @RayuduAmbati, i think @BCCI already kicked you out."

Ambati Rayudu was the star as he led the way along with Faf Du Plessis to lead their team to victory by five wickets. Fal Du Plessis and Ambati Rayudi came in and put on a brilliant partnershp with Ambati Rayudu accelerating from the start en route a score of 71 runs off 48 balls with 3 sixes and 6 boundaries before he was dismissed by Rahul Chahar.

Earlier too, Sanjay Manjrekar made headlines after he sparked controversy at the World Cup 2019 tournament when he called Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer. Later in the year Manjrekar also questioned Harsha Bhogle's credits on air.

The Indian Premier League is currently being held in United Arab Emirates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The IPL 2020 season final will be played on November 10.

