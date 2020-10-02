IPL 2020 sets all-time record: 269 million TV viewers watched matches in first week

This year, Star India delivered the biggest ever IPL in the history of the tournament. The opening week of the highly-anticipated Dream11 IPL 2020 has broken all TV viewership records garnering significant growth of 30%* over last year. The tournament also witnessed a record-breaking reach of 158 million@ (21%> last year) across the Star India network for the opening day match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. This year Indian Premier League was broadcast across 21 channels versus 24 channels during IPL 2019.

Star India’s regional strategy of capitalizing the appeal of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 across languages and regions with an aim to bring every household together, resulted in a momentous opening week both in terms of reach and viewership. The regional markets have grown by a massive 39.4%# over last year. Matches beginning at 7.30 pm proved to be an extension of the primetime window, resulting in a sizeable growth in viewership.

“We are thrilled to deliver the biggest ever IPL. The opening week for Dream11 IPL 2020 resulted in a staggering new viewership record with an increase of 30%* over last year across the Star India network,” said Gautam Thakar, CEO - Star Sports. “Dream11 IPL 2020 wouldn’t have been possible without the support of all our sponsors and stakeholders. Our teams are working tirelessly in a bio-secure bubble in India and UAE to bring fans closer to the game,” he added.

The record-breaking start to the Dream11 IPL 2020 was driven by the campaign ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’. The TVC was released in multiple languages and brought alive the spirit of the tournament by throwing a spotlight on stories of hope and community. Star India has invested to offer unmatched engagement for its viewers with state-of-the-art product innovation including surround in-stadia fan cheer, specialised broadcast feeds and fan walls.

Star Sports has something for everyone including cricket fanatics where #SelectDugout brings deeper game analysis by experts such as Scott Styris, Brian Lara, Brett Lee & Graeme Swann.

* Viewership growth (Billion Minutes) at All India 2+ (U+R) on like-like comparison basis i.e. ‘TV Only’ and for first 7 matches (Live only)

** Coverage (i.e. Reach) at All India 2+ (U+R) on like-like comparison basis i.e. ‘TV Only’ for first 7 matches (Live only)

@ Coverage (i.e. Reach) at All India 2+ (U+R) excluding OOH (i.e. TV Only) for Dream11 IPL 2020 Opening Day Match (Live only)

# Viewership growth (Billion Minutes) in South at 2+ (U+R) on like-like comparison basis i.e. ‘TV Only’ and for first 7 matches (Live only)

Source: BARC

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news