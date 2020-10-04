IPL 2020: Shreyas & Co capitalise on batting spectacle; Kolkata Knight Riders stumble

Delhi Capitals edged out Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an IPL contest here to lead the points tally on Saturday. Put into bat, Delhi posted 228-4 in their 20 overs, thanks to skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 88, Prithvi Shaw's 66 and Rishabh Pant's 38. KKR, in their response managed 210-8 with Nitish Rana top-scoring with 58 runs. Contributions from Eoin Morgan (44) and Rahul Tripathi (36) were not enough to take KKR through.

Earlier, if the Powerplay belonged to Shaw, who blazed his way to 66 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes, Iyer dominated the remaining part of the innings with his silken smooth batting as he scythed the opposition attack with seven fours and half a dozen sixes. A few of Iyer's sixes landed either in the top tier or got lost in the car park adjoining the stadium, such was the timing rather than brute force that the DC skipper used.

Capitals' batsmen hit as many as 14 sixes and 18 boundaries.

