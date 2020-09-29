IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad get Kane Williamson boost

In a major boost for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), top-order batsman Kane Williamson will play today's match against Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi after being declared fit.

Kane Williamson was left out of SRH's first two outings as the New Zealand skipper was suffering from a quadricep injury which he sustained during training recently.

SRH will be hoping Williamson's return can help the David Warner-led team open their win account.

