IPL 2020: SRH's Wriddhiman Saha watching 2014 ton to boost confidence

Wriddhiman Saha is fancying his chances of being in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI when they start their IPL-13 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21.

There is a question mark over the availability of England and Australian players as they may have to miss the start of the IPL due to the mandatory six-day quarantine rules put in place in the United Arab Emirates. IPL franchises have requested the BCCI to relax the quarantine rule for England and Australian players, who will travel to the UAE after playing the third and final ODI in Manchester, as they will be going from one bio-secure bubble to another.

Saha, India's premier Test wicketkeeper, is ready to fill in for England's Jonny Bairstow. He is also trying to establish himself as a batsman at SRH.

"I wanted to get some good batting practice as I just focused on my wicketkeeping during the lockdown.

I got a quickfire knock during the practice game. I often watch my century in the 2014 IPL final [for Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders] as it gives me good confidence about my batting ability," said Saha.

