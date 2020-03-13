IPL 2020: Suresh Raina accidentally touches MS Dhoni's bat; here's what he did next

In #Aajkataazabakar, the vociferous Whistle Podu fans of VIVO IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captured a respectful moment during a practice match at the Chepauk in Chennai when good friends Suresh Raina and ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni were batting in the middle.

While ‘Chinna Thala’ Raina and Dhoni were engaged in a discussion on the pitch during the match, Raina’s foot accidentally touched Dhoni’s bat and what followed, sent CSK fans into a frenzy. As a mark of respect, Raina touched his captain’s bat as a mark of respect which was a touching gesture in the video, which has gone viral.

Here’s what the official fan group of CSK posted on Instagram: ‘Chinna Thala accidentally steps on Thala Dhoni's bat and here's what he did afterwards!'

Dhoni and Raina, whose friendship has been well documented, have been an integral part of the CSK squad. This time, the duo along with the entire team, are sweating it out and doing all that they can in their pre-season training camps to ensure the Yellov Army win their fourth IPL trophy.

Chennai Super Kings, runners-up of the previous season, will get their VIVO IPL campaign underway when they face the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

