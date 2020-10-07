IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav's shots were perfect against RR, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma praised Suryakumar Yadav for his wide range of strokes against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya smashed 19 runs in the 18th over and 17 in the final over to get past 190 run mark. The highlights of the game were Suryakumar's scoop shots that went for fours and six in the death overs.

"I spoke to him today before the match. He was batting really well all these games. It was all about shotmaking - today his shot-making was perfect. All the innovative shots at the end came in handy," said Rohit during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians put out a very dominating performance to defeat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs. This was Mumbai Indians' third consecutive win in the tournament. Also, with this win, the Rohit Sharma-led team has climbed to the top position on the points table.

"We strive to play with power. We've got quality in this squad. We've given confidence to each one of them because we know they're very talented. The conditions are quite helpful [for our fast bowlers]. We were not sure how the pitches were going to be, whether it'd be helpful for our pace battery," said Rohit.

"But it was nipping around and it's good to have guys who can exploit those conditions. The fielding was brilliant, it's something we take pride in. We've worked hard on it after coming here. I'm glad that we can pull off those magnificent catches," he added. Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

