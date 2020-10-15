IPL 2020: Team winning matches more important than my featuring in playing XI, says Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Imran Tahir has said that it is not about his featuring in the playing XI, what is important is that his team wins matches.

Tahir has not played a single game for CSK this season and there has been serious speculation as to when the Proteas spinner will be seen in action in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors.Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important #yellove @ChennaiIPL — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) October 14, 2020

"When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it's my duty do return favors. Its not about me playing or not it's about my team winning. If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important," Tahir tweeted.

The 41-year-old spinner has played 23 matches for CSK in the IPL, managing to take 32 wickets with his best figures being 4-12.

Tahir finished the 2019 edition of the IPL as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games. But last year's purple-cap holder is yet to get the nod this season after eight games.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan though has made it clear that a playing XI spot is round the corner for the star leg-spinner. Speaking to ANI, Viswanathan said that the conditions on offer in the UAE have forced the team management to go in with two foreign batsmen and fast bowling all-rounders. But he expects Tahir to come in as the wickets will now start turning.

"He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the 4-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer," he explained.

CSK won their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. With this win, the MS Dhoni-led side moved to the sixth place in the points table. It will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday, October 17 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

