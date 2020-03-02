IPL 2020: 'Thailaiva' MS Dhoni gets heroes welcome in Chennai. Watch video

A collage of images from the video shared on Chennai Super Kings' Instagram

MS Dhoni, captain of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings received a heroes welcome when he arrived in the city of Chennai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition on Monday.

The Chennai Super Kings team took to social media site Instagram to share a video of MS Dhoni arriving in Chennai to a grand welcome at the airport. Dhoni then makes his way to the hotel where he is greeted by the staff and management.

CSK posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen". Watch the full video below.

It is said that MS Dhoni will begin his training for the upcoming IPL 2020 edition from tomorrow or March 4. The training camp for Chennai Super Kings will commence post-March 19 - almost 10 days prior to IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 season will begin from March 29 with Chennai Super Kings facing rivals Mumbai Indians in the opening match.

MS Dhoni, who is raring to go on the cricket field, has not been seen in a match ever since the semifinal at the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

Earlier this year, MS Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. BCCI had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Inputs from ANI

