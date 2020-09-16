IPL 2020: The perfect getaway to Dubai?

Lockdown blues? Guess what, you're not alone; but we have a solution, why not bring back some enthusiasm, some partying, cheering, and fun by visiting Dubai for the Indian Premier League 2020.

As India's cricket heartthrobs fly to the Middle East, there's no reason why shouldn't travel too. Make the most of the UAE's travel bubble with India, in a year which probably had you believing that your suitcases would remain in storage and your passports unstamped. With India and the UAE announcing a travel bubble, as well as the upcoming cricket season, Dubai and Abu Dhabi now top our list of places to visit this year.

While you may not get to see them live in action in stadiums, book a few beautiful Airbnb homes where you and your homies can sit back after a day of sightseeing and shopping to watch your favorite T20 teams battle it out. Satiate your wanderlust and get close to all the cricketing action of the upcoming IPL season from these Airbnbs:

Luxury Tuscan-style Villa with private pool

Enjoy a round of golf in the morning, a swim in the private pool in the afternoon, and end the day by watching an exciting cricket match at this spacious and thoughtfully equipped Tuscan-style villa. Set in an exclusive gated community that is part of the prestigious world-class Jumeirah Golf Estates, this quiet haven is perfect for a well-deserved family getaway.

Bab Al Qasr Residences-Studio with Private Beach

With iconic architecture and modern Arabian inspired decor, Bab Al Qasr Residences is a unique landmark on Abu Dhabi's skyline. The spacious apartment is designed and decorated in a contemporary style with earthly colours and promises ultimate comfort and convenience. A King bed, lounge area, a fully equipped kitchen and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower and tub await you after a day spent at Abu Dhabi's numerous amusement parks. Don't forget to catch your favourite cricket icons battle it out for the coveted trophy on your television screen later in the evening.

Spectacular 3 BR Burj Khalifa view

Imagine waking up to the view of the tallest building in the world. This home offers just that and more! This luxury property located in the heart of Downtown offers a spectacular view of Dubai's iconic skyline with an unobstructed view of Burj Khalifa and the famous Dubai Fountain. After watching your favourite team win the day's match, you can walk down to the magnificent Dubai Mall to treat yourself to a shopping spree or indulge in a relaxing spa at the property's in-house spa area if you decide to stay in.

2BR Breathtaking Waterfront in the Heart of Marina

Stay in this luxurious waterfront apartment for a truly memorable getaway. When not glued to the TV screen watching the match, you will find yourself in the balcony that offers mesmerising views of the Dubai skyline. The best part? In case you run out of snacks while enjoying the match, simply order in from the many restaurants in the vicinity. This is the perfect place for those looking to shut out the world and celebrate their cricket fever uninterrupted.

4 BDR Marina Penthouse I Private Pool & Terrace

This modern penthouse defines luxury-living at one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses - The Marina District. The floor to ceiling windows display spectacular Marina views and offer ample sunlight during the day. Spend the day exploring Dubai's world-class hot spots, including Marina Mall, Pier 7 Restaurants, The Marina Boardwalk, and JBR Beach. In the evening, watch the match on the home's 65" TV, challenge your friends to a game of foosball or just gaze at the gorgeous skyline from the pool on the terrace of this luxurious penthouse.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever