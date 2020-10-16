IPL 2020: These commentators have picked their Dream 11 team

The Indian Premier League commentators have put up their dream team for the remaining of the season. Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, former New Zealand international cricketer Simon Doull and former Australian cricketer Michael Slater have selected their respective IPL 2020 Dream 11.

Simon Doull has selected RCB star AB de Villiers as the captain of his team with 7 Indian cricketers listed in it namely - Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarty and Jasprit Bumrah making the cut.

Ian Bishop has surprisingly named Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard as the skipper for his team. Seven Indian cricketers featured in his squad as well with KL Rahul, Suryakumar yadav, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami listed while Iyer, Bumrah, Chahar repeated.

Michael Slater has DC captain Shreyas Iyer as the leader of his Dream 11 side. With 7 Indian cricketers in his side, Slater lists newcomer Devdutt Paddikkal, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya in addition to Iyer, Pant, Chahal and Agarwal.

Who would you pick as your Dream 11 team for the IPL 2020?