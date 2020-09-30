IPL 2020: These funny memes from DC vs SRH match will leave you in splits!

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers Rashid Khan's brilliant performance as well as a gutsy show by Bhuvneshwar Kumar guided them to a 15 run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai on September 29. This went on to hand SRH their first win as well as Delhi Capitals their first loss of the IPL 2020 tournament.

Rashid Khan managed to bag three important wickets of Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant. Put in to bat first, Sunrisers got off to a strong start as both their openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, struck regular boundaries and posted over 50 runs in the first 7 overs and went on to create a massive 77-run partnership before David Warner was dismised by Amit Mishra on 45 in the 10th over. Mishra also bagged Manish Pandey's wicket next.

Jonny Bairstow scored a half ton (53) with 2 fours and a six and Kane Williamson posted 41 in just 26 balls with 5 boundaries. Chasing 163 runs, DC got off to a worst possible start with opener Prithvi Shaw back in the dugout in the very first over. The early wicket slowed the innings as Dhawan and Iyer played less risky shots in the powerplay. Iyer scored 17 runs off 21 balls before Rashid dismissed him in the eight over.

Rishabh Pant then joined Dhawan in the middle and the duo formed a paltry 20 run stand before Rashid spun the web again. The left-handed Dhawan scored 34 runs off 31 balls as Delhi reeled at 62/3. Shimron Hetmyer stitched a 42 run stand with Pant. Hetmyer got out in the 16th over in order to control the mounting run rate. In the very next over, Pant too departed after scoring 28 runs.

Twitterati went active on social media once again as a list of funny memes were posted by many users. Many went on to praise Rashid Khan, Warner and Bairstow while most trolled Rishabh Pant and DC captain Shreyas Iyer. Here's a look at some of the most hilarious memes on Twitter.

Happy moment!

Shreyas Iyer who left the prestigious Thala Academy a few months ago is back at it again, Thala welcomed him with open arms.

"I did a huge mistake by leaving the academy, i realised hitting sixes and fours doesn't give me the necessary satisfaction."-Iyer#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/zpTmqvGdYY — Thala Academy (@ThalaAcademy) September 29, 2020

Rishabh pant gotta take care of that brain a little bit #SRHvDC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/w6egSvoc6s — None of your business (@Falakurafaffu1) September 29, 2020

*Ball touches the bat*



#DCvsSRH

*Rishabh Pant keeps making loud noises behind the stumps*



Skipper Speak

Shreyas Iyer: I think we were happy with 160 to chase. It was a par score. They knew the pitch better than us. They outplayed us, credit to them. It was really surprising that it played two-paced in the second innings. We thought dew would play a massive role and the ball would come on well, but yeah we can't give excuses at this time. We didn't capitalise on the ground dimension and take doubles. We will make sure we do when we play here next.

David Warner: Unfortunately we had Mitch Marsh injured, and we were trying to figure out how he we get some overs in. The young Abhishek bowled really well. We worked really hard on our death bowling, and today they were all fantastic. We pride ourselves on our running between the wickets. If we are not getting boundaries, we run hard.

Inputs from IANS

