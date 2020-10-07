IPL 2020: Virat Kohli rues dropped catches for big loss v Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said dropping the sitters has hurt his team, which endured a 59-run drubbing at the hands of Delhi Capitals on Monday. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, after which he went on to score a 26-ball 53 and power DC to 196-4. Kohli himself had dropped KL Rahul twice in RCB's loss to Kings XI Punjab earlier in the tournament. "Those important chances in between, we need to grab when the opportunity comes our way.

It is not like we are dropping half chances, we are dropping sitters and those things hurt you," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "We got into the game after the first six and then Stoinis batted really well in the end, we gave him a life, he took the game away from us," he added.

DC were off to a flying start with openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan adding 68 runs. The RCB bowlers were able to pull things back, picking up quick wickets before slipping again. "I think they got off to a great start in the first six then we pulled it back in the next eight overs and the last phase again got away from us," Kohli said. RCB have won three of their five matches. However, both their losses have come while chasing big targets.

"I think it is about rectifying those small mistakes. The conversation around chasing is always to have a big partnership, with the dew setting in had we kept seven-eight wickets at the end of 10 overs, the game would have been on," Kohli said.

