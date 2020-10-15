IPL 2020: Virat Kohli wants wide ball or waist-high full-toss reviewed

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he wouldn't mind having an option of reviewing contentious wide deliveries and waist-high full tosses in T20 cricket, more so in high-profile tournaments like the Indian Premier League. Hosting a star-studded 'Puma India Instagram live chat show', Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lucrative league, said they have "discussed it internally" as "these things can make a massive difference".

"As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call," Kohli said during an interaction with KL Rahul.

"We have seen this historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket. It is a fast-paced game and you can miss a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review, it could make a massive difference."

