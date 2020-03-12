IPL 2020 | Watch video: A sneak peek into Chennai Super Kings' dressing room

In #Aajkataazabakar, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released a heart-warming video showcasing their love for the ‘#YellovArmy’. In the video which gives a glimpse of the CSK dressing room, the team bus and the team hotel, the three-time champions displayed how they are gearing up for the 13th Edition of the Vivo IPL.

In the dressing room, CSK has created miniature jerseys of all their players. Besides having their own personalised team bus to transport the players from the team hotel to the stadium, CSK have ensured that the name tags of their players too have been attached to each seat. For instance, captain and leader MS Dhoni’s tag ‘Thala’ – a nickname that the CSK faithful have given Captain Cool – along with ‘Chinna Thala’ Suresh Raina’s tag was seen in the team bus.

At the team hotel, the CSK think tank have created a dedicated kid zone for the children of the CSK players – Super Cub-G Squad – which has pictures of ‘Thala’ Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, ‘Chinna Thala’ Raina’s daughter Gracia Raina – adorned on the walls of the hotel. All of this and more is part of the special show “The Return of the Lion” aired on the Star Sports Network.

Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter: The Dressing Room, the Team Bus and the Team Hotel were all #yellove'd up and here's a super duper glimpse! #WhistlePodu.

The Dressing Room, the Team Bus and the Team Hotel were all #yellove'd up and here's a super duper glimpse! #WhistlePodu ðÂ¦ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/4SbarH2cDJ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 8, 2020

The video has raised the heartbeat of the CSK fans even further. Many of them are eagerly awaiting the return of Dhoni, who is returning to playing competitive cricket after an eight-month hiatus.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings had hosted their first practice session with the likes of Dhoni, Raina among others sweating it out at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of the VIVO IPL 13. Dhoni, who arrived Chennai on March 2, has been at the focus of all CSK training sessions. One of India’s most decorated captains was seen depositing the ball into the stands much to the delight of the thousands of fans at Chepauk that witnessed a huge turnout.

Chennai Super Kings will get their VIVO IPL campaign underway against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. Catch all the action LIVE and exclusively on the Star Sports network and Hotstar.

