Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan dances to 'Saddi Galli', Shreyas Iyer joins

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who was awarded the Man of the Match for his 58-ball 101 in Delhi Capitals' five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings during their IPL 2020 match on Saturday, celebrated the feat by hosting his teammates at a hall after the match."

In the video Instagrammed by DC on Sunday, Dhawan and his teammates were seen dancing to popular Bollywood number, Saddi Gallli (screengrab above). Skipper Shreyas Iyer too joined in the celebrations. DC captioned the video: "Gabbar took the team home and then took them to the dance floor."

Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden T20 century while Axar Patel knocked off the required 17 runs off the last over with ease as Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Dhawan ended the match unbeaten on 101 off 58 balls while Axar smashed three sixes in the last over to remain unbeaten on 21 off just five balls. CSK had scored 179/5 in their 20 overs thanks to a late surge from Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja, while DC ended the game on 185/5 with a ball left.

Dhawan: Focused On My Process

"I was always focussing on my process. I was playing well. I stayed positive and confident. Lots of experience behind me, changed the numbers as well.

Every time I am scoring runs, I am making mistakes as well. I was analysing what to do, what shot to play and what not to play. I pick and choose what shots to play or strategy I should use on different kind of pitches," explained Dhawan.

