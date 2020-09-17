IPL 2020 | Watch video: Yuzvendra Chahal gives AB de Villiers a touch-up and it's hilarious

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) spin sensation Yuzvendra Chahal is keeping things light all througout ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 edition. Chahal, who is famously known for his funny side, again took to social media to amuse his IPL fans.

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a hilarious video which shows him along with his RCB teammate AB de Villiers. In the video, Chahal can be seen doing a 'touch up' for AB on his face while the latter co-operates by staying still. Chahal captioned the video by writing, "Because he wanted me to do his touch up @abdevilliers #onlylove." 'Only love', which is a song by Ben Howard, can also be heard playing in the background of the video.

Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut in IPL 2011 as part of the Mumbai Indians team. Three years later, Chahal joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and has been there ever since. Chahal has so far appeared in 84 IPL matches and has taken 100 wickets at an average of 23.18 and economy rate of 7.78. His best bowling figures are 4/25.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2020, will be held in the UAE due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The opening match of IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

