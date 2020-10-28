IPL 2020: 'We are happy and clear, no need for drastic changes,' says Jasprit Bumrah

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their last encounter to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets on Sunday. However, MI's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not losing sleep over the defeat.

MI failed to defend 195 and RR got to their target in the in 19th over, thanks to opener Ben Stokes's 60-ball unbeaten 107 and Sanju Samson's 54 not out.

"Everybody was clear what they wanted to do. The wicket got better in the second innings. Having said that, both Sanju and Stokes played really well. When somebody has a very good day, you have to give a lot of appreciation to the other team; they had an outstanding day. They played their shots and were smart in their chances they were ready to take," Bumrah said on the eve of Wednesday's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bumrah, who returned wicketless, conceding 38 runs in his four overs against RR, is among the top four wicket-takers of IPL-13 (17 wickets in 11 games). MI are at the top of points table with 14 points in 11 matches.

"Overall, there is nothing to worry about. We are still very happy and very clear. We have nothing to change drastically. It's just that one day the opposition [RR] played better than you and you have to say well played and move forward," Bumrah, 26, added.

MI's death bowler and Super Over specialist, revealed how he manages to cope with pressure.

"It's always difficult when you bowl in a pressure situation. The match is full of pressure and you can create an impact. So, during that time, usually bowlers can come under pressure, they can complicate things, they could think about a lot of things that they shouldn't. I try to do things that are in my control. I try to stay in the present, take it one ball at a time. Whenever the pressure creeps in, I ask myself what does the team require me to do at that moment and segregate the whole situation. I focus ball by ball," added Bumrah.

