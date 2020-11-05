IPL 2020: 'We know how to get the job done,' says MI bowling coach Shane Bond

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are in great form, having won nine out of their 14 games in IPL-13. With three 400-plus run-getters—Quinton De Kock (443), Ishan Kishan (428) and Suryakumar Yadav (410) and three Top 10 bowlers this season—pacers Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets), Trent Boult (20) and leggie Rahul Chahar (15) in the team, their opposition must be under pressure.



MI's bowling coach Shane Bond reckons their today's opponents—Delhi Capitals (DC)—who lost both their league games to MI earlier, have a tough task in the all-important Qualifier 1 in Dubai.

"You have got [Kieron] Pollard, Rohit [Sharma], the Pandya brothers [Hardik and Krunal] and now, Suryakumar [Yadav]...guys who know how to win.

"They know the intensity of the finals, pressure of the finals, they have played well and have had success in those finals. So if you take that into the final [play-offs] against the team which hasn't had success and are nervous, then it goes in your advantage," Bond said on Wednesday.

"We are a team that know how to win, we have got some big players in our team, and we still have to play bloody well, because we play whoever has earned their spots and are outstanding teams. There is confidence in this group that we know how to get the job done," said a confident Bond.



Shane Bond

The former New Zealand pacer believes that no team in the tournament wanted to play against them. "We have got a good batting line-up as anyone in the tournament, our bowling line-up is as good as anyone's in the tournament. I think we are the team that nobody really wants to play, because they know if we play well, we can do some damage," Bond remarked.

Bond, 45, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders earlier, acknowledged MI's ability in winning close games.

Also Read: My hamstring is absolutely fine: Rohit Sharma after SRH game

"We have got a whole lot of players, who have experienced winning the tournament. They know how to win with one tight game, so we go in with that weight behind us and that makes a huge difference," Bond added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news