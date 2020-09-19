IPL 2020: Who can make a big impact with their bowling in the batting-friendly T20 league

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Matches: 77

Economy: 7.55

Wickets: 82

Jasprit Bumrah, India's No. 1 bowler across all formats, has been in top form for Mumbai Indians since the last four seasons. The pacer with an unorthodox action can bowl fiery yorkers at a consistent pace. Bumrah, a death overs specialist, will be skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to man in the last few overs in the absence of experienced Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga.

Mohd Shami (KXIP)

Matches: 51

Economy: 8.99

Wickets: 40

Mohamamed Shami will be leading the King XI Punjab pace attack this time. Despite leaking runs at times, his ability to claim wickets at crucial moments and some stellar performances in India colours prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, make him an asset in the team. The right-arm pacer finished last season as KXIP's highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 14 games

Rashid Khan (SRH)

n Matches: 46

n Economy: 6.55

n Wickets: 55

Ever since his IPL debut in 2017, Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan has been preventing batsmen from scoring big and has picked up wickets at regular intervals. The SRH leg-spinner has an impressive economy rate of 6.55 in 46 matches—the best among all IPL bowlers. The spin-dominated UAE pitches will boost his chances of bagging a maiden Purple Cap.

Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Matches: 18

Economy: 8.13

Wickets: 31

Kasigo Rabada has been a top performer for the Delhi Capitals, having finished last year's edition as the second-highest wicket-taker (25). The right-arm pacer played a crucial role as Delhi finished

in the Top-4

after seven years. The franchise will be hoping that the

South African pacer unleashes his fiery spells to help them finish on top of the table.

Shreyas Gopal (RR)

Matches: 31

Economy: 7.50

Wickets: 38

Shreyas Gopal was the top performer for Rajasthan Royals last year, having claimed 20 wickets in 14 matches, including a hat-trick against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The leg-spinner from Karnataka will look to start from where he finished last year on spin-friendly pitches in the UAE.

Imran Tahir (CSK)

Matches: 55

Economy: 7.88

Wickets: 79

Imran Tahir ended up as IPL's highest wicket-taker last year, claiming 26 scalps from 17 matches. The South African leggie will lead CSK's spin attack in the absence of veteran offie Harbhajan Singh. Imran, 41, is in top form, fresh from a stint with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, where he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker (15).

Y Chahal (RCB)

Matches: 84

Economy: 7.78

Wickets: 100

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a vital cog in Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling set-up since 2014. Skipper Virat Kohli will be hoping the India wrist-spinner's ability of troubling batsmen with his variations will guide RCB to a maiden IPL title.

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Matches: 110

Economy: 6.67

Wickets: 122

SUNIL Narine has been the mainstay of KKR bowling attack for several years. The West Indian off-spinner, who was forced to modify his bowling action a few years ago, is arguably one of the best bowlers in the tournament, with an economy rate of just 6.67 in 110 matches. He was reported for a suspect action again in the recently-concluded CPL but is cleared to bowl in the IPL. To his team's delight, Narine ended this year's CPL with an economy rate of 4.55.

