IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal and Yuvraj Singh's hilarious Twitter banter will leave you ROFL

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh indulged in some really funny banter on Sunday, after the all-rounder predicted his list of teams that would probably qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs and play the final with no mention of Kohli and his RCB team in the top four.

At present, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals. Also, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yuvraj surprisingly picked his former IPL team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after he was impressed with Windies star Nicholas Pooran's display of explosive batting during the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

"Looks like tonight's game-changer is going to be @nicholas_47 ! Beautiful flow of the bat ! So amazing to watch ! Reminds me of someone I live within Grinning face ! Game on ! My prediction I feel @kxip will go all way to playoffs and play the finals along with @mipaltan or @DelhiCapitals," Yuvraj tweeted.

RCB's star spinner Chahal then went on to reply to Yuvi jokingly by asking him if RCB should come back to India after Yuvraj didn't name the Virat Kohli-led side in the top four.

"Bhaiya Hum india aajaye wapis?" Chahal tweeted.

Yuvraj then poked fun and came up with a hilarious reply and said that come back after you concede more sixes and scalp more wickets.

Chahal then went on to reply saying, Ok brother, by November 10th I will eat up some more sixes.

It did not stop there, as Yuvraj Singh went on to reply to that finally by saying, Definitely! Do watch the final and come back."

KXIP defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday too was decided after a Super Over. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling Super Over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

