IPL 2020 | Chairman Brijesh Patel: We are keeping a tab on Coronavirus

The rapid spread of the deadly Coronavirus across the globe and fresh cases being detected in India has got the BCCI a bit worried. The Indian cricket board is set to host a three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning later this month, followed by the cash-rich Indian Premier League from March 29. Although the South Africa series is not under threat, the IPL could become a cause for concern if there is a spike in Coronavirus cases in India.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel sounded concerned. "It [IPL] is not under threat at the moment but we are keeping a tab on this [Coronavirus issue]," said Patel, following a meeting with board officials at the BCCI's Wankhede Stadium headquarters on Tuesday.

The franchises are also concerned about the fear of participation of foreign players if Coronavirus cases rise in India. "The preparatory camps and everything is as per schedule. We will wait for the BCCI's direction in case there are major concerns regarding the health of players," said one franchise official.

