IPL chief Rajeev Shukla asks Centre for increased security in Chennai match

The chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday asked the Centre to ensure enhanced security during matches in Chennai in view of protest threats over Cauvery issue, prompting the Union Home Secretary to ask the chief of the Tamil Nadu Police to do the needful, officials said.

IPL chief Rajeev Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and requested him to ensure additional security in and around the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai amidst fears that protesters demanding the formation of the Cauvery Management Board might disrupt the matches.

"The IPL chairman met the Union home secretary and urged him to do the needful for additional security in the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Following this, the home secretary spoke to the Director General of the Tamil Nadu Police and asked him to ensure proper security during the match," a home ministry official said.

The home secretary also assured the IPL chairman that foolproof security will be provided for all the matches in Chennai, another official said. Starting today, seven IPL matches are scheduled to be played in Chennai till May 27.

A pro-Tamil outfit agitating over the Cauvery issue has threatened to hold protests outside the game venue. Political parties and outfits have demanded that IPL matches should not be held at this time, saying the state is witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed Cauvery issue.

DMK working president MK Stalin had said the organisers of IPL matches should realize the issues faced by the people and act accordingly.

Tamil film star Rajinikanth had suggested that CSK team players play with black bands to express the anguish of people who have been staging protests demanding setting up of Cauvery Management Board.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has said the spectators would not be allowed to carry firecrackers, inflammable materials, and firearms, besides bags, mobile phones, brief-cases, pagers, radios, digital diaries, laptops, computers, tape-recorders, binoculars, remote control devices, remote control car-keys or any other electronic devices.

