IPL: Delhi Capitals in talks with Rajasthan Royals to seal Ajinkya Rahane deal

cricket

Sources in the know of developments said that talks are on and if all goes well, Rahane will be a Delhi Capitals player

Ajinkya Rahane

Rajasthan Royals' stalwart Ajinkya Rahane is all set to join Delhi Capitals for IP 2020 if the franchise manages to crack a deal with the Royals.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that talks are on and if all goes well, Rahane will be a Delhi Capitals player in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10384537">Who do you think is the ideal No. 4 batsman for India in ODIs?</a>

"Yes, DC is trying to get Rahane onboard, but too early to say if the deal will see the light of the day. A lot of things need to be taken care of before the dotted line is signed. RR's take on the whole issue can also not be discounted since he has been a huge ambassador for them. But yes, talks are on," the source said.

Delhi Capitals have been on a hiring spree since the last couple of years, they managed to rope in Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan last year from Sunrisers Hyderabad and now if they get Ajinkya Rahane on board, it will be a major coup for the JSW-led franchise.

Shikhar Dhawan ended up hitting 521 runs for Delhi Capitals at the top of the innings with five fifties and that was one of the primary reasons why DC managed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2012. An official from the team said that a mix of youth and experience is what gets a team going and having Ajinkya Rahane on board would be a blessing for the franchise which aims to go one step further the next season and make it to the final of the IPL 2020.

"The side has attempted to get the right balance between youth and experience and what Rahane brings to the table isn't something one needs to talk about. It is there for all to see. Dhawan and Ishant Sharma showed what having experienced heads in the dug-out means when the situation is tough and this could be a dream move if sealed," the official told IANS.

Having played for Mumbai Indians in 2008 and 2009, Ajinkya Rahane skipped the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2011. From then on, Ajinkya Rahane's love story with the Royals is stuff folklores are made of. In between, he did play for Pune when the RR franchise was banned for two years. But looks like things are going to be different next season.

At the international level Ajinkya Rahane is the vice-captain of the Indian Test team and will be looking to get back into form during the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates