IPL Governing Council: Eden Gardens to host two playoff matches

Eden Gardens will host two playoff matches - Eliminator and Qualifier 2 - that were scheduled in Pune, the IPL Governing Council confirmed yesterday. Pune was scheduled to host the playoffs but the venue became CSK's adopted home for six games owing to security concerns due to the Cauvery protests in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Bombay HC restrained the Maharashtra Cricket Association from drawing water from the Pavana river to maintain the Pune stadium and held that the state government's decision permitting the association to do so was "illegal".

