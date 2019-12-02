IPL Hall of Fame set to be part of a museum

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a first of its kind in T20 cricket, the BCCI is set to introduce IPL's Hall of Fame to hail its greatest performers. Though the idea was not discussed threadbare in the BCCI AGM on Sunday, it is understood that the Hall of Fame will be part of a museum. There is no clarity as yet on where it will be located.

Meanwhile, the below aspects were part of the BCCI AGM held at the Cricket Centre yesterday:

. The IPL teams wanting to play outside India will be allowed to do so. However, a royalty fee will be decided by the BCCI which the IPL teams will have to bear.

. The BCCI did not clear the proposal to allow players from other states to play in the local T20 leagues provided he has not played in the IPL.

. IPL hosting fee for state associations was hiked from R60 lakh to R1 crore. Infrastructure subsidy was hiked from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 100 crore. The BCCI president, secretary and treasurer will monitor the expenditure on building infrastructure. There is a dearth of building infra for the nine new states inducted into the BCCI.

. Former India captain and the current president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohammed Azharuddin's dues and pension which were withheld for decades due to his alleged involvement in match fixing in 1999, were cleared by the BCCI AGM.

. Ganguly said the BCCI will appoint a new ombudsman. Justice DK Jain has been performing the role of BCCI's ethics officer and ombudsman as of now. Justice Jain's contract ends in February, according to Ganguly.

. Regarding the pink ball Test, Ganguly said more day-night Tests are in the offing at least in India. "Different associations will host the matches," said Ganguly.

. Ganguly's first objective to substantially hike remuneration of domestic cricketers is to be realised soon. "We got the policy cleared and now will put the numbers and see where it finishes. That will be done in two weeks or maximum a month. All [player] contracts will be through state associations," said Ganduly.

. A player was approached by a bookie in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and has reported it to the BCCI's anti-corruption unit. ACU chief Ajit Singh said they are yet to receive a report from the player's state unit.

. The BCCI nominated its secretary Jay Shah to be their representative for the ICC's Chief Executive Committee. While the BCCI representative for the ICC board meeting will be decided by the office-bearers. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan's name was not discussed in the AGM.

. Tamil Nadu CA and Haryana CA were prevented from attending the AGM as their constitutions are still not amended as per the BCCI rules and regulations. Maharashtra Cricket Association was allowed to attend after they amended their constitution.

