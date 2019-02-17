IPL hits a six amongst female viewers

ipl-news

Indian Premier League 11 had the highest ever TVR (3.8) among Women

A mother and daughter watch cricket

While sports viewing in India is largely considered popular with men, VIVO IPL has over the years has successfully attracted women audience too. The viewership data in the previous seasons have shown us that VIVO IPL is more popular than any GECs (General Entertainment Channel) amongst women.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

• Cricket reaches 225 mn audiences in India vs 200 mn audience reached by GEC channels: Source: BARC, F 2+ AI

• IPL 11 had the highest ever TVR (3.8) among Women: Source: BARC/TAM, F 15+ ABC, India(U)

• IPL dominates Prime Time with 3.5x leadership margin: Source: BARC, F 15+ ABC, India(U) – PT

• IPL reaches to 77% more Females during Prime Time than any other Hindi GEC: Source: BARC, F 15+ ABC India U - IPL Period (8 weeks)

• Women command a substantial share of IPL viewership: Source BARC, 2+

• IPL rates 2-3x higher than any top GEC show: Source: BARC, F 15+ ABC India(U)- IPL Period (8 Weeks) ; KBC 2018 season, Break TVR

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.