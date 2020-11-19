IPL: 'Hope KKR play better; CSK need restructuring,' says Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar seems to be a huge fan of the Kolkata Knight Riders and would also like to see another side to then at the IPL next year. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Team India pacer Ajit Agarkar weighs in on which team would he like to see with a different approach come the next IPL season, "The one team I hope plays better or plays a bit more consistently, is KKR. I think KKR certainly has a lot of match-winners in them or T20 specialists if you like. They should be doing a lot better. There were in better positions, changed the captain for some reason midway through and you could see that there was something not right in the camp. I think it has happened before as well and somehow, they scraped through to the playoffs. They have got far too good a team to be as inconsistent, T20 format is very difficult to be consistent, but they have got far too good a team to be that. So, I hope they get those things right. And especially, get the leadership, whoever it is and stick to it during the course of the season."

KKR finished fifth in IPL 2020 with 14 points in as many games in the tournament played in the United Arab Emirates. Despite having the likes of Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins, the Kolkata-based franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings, three-time IPL champions, failed to make it to the playoffs this year for the first time and ended at number 7 in the group stage points table. "I think there are a couple of teams, CSK certainly needs a little bit of restructuring," said Agarkar.

Recently, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also said that CSK should release MS Dhoni if a mega auction takes place ahead of 2021 IPL.

