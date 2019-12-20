IPL 2020 auction: Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta is truly happy for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta on Thursday said that Indian Premier League (IPL) is a place where dreams come true.

She cited the example of young 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crore.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal used to sell pani puris on the streets for a living 2 years ago. Today this talented cricketer is bought by a franchise in the #IPL2020Auction for 2.40 crores. Fantastic and inspirational story #IPL really is a place where dreams come true," Zinta tweeted.

The cricketer who has been selected in India's U-19 squad had earlier revealed that he used to sell pani-puris to make his ends meet.

"Initially I stayed with my uncle at his place and started playing but due to space constraints my uncle arranged my stay at Dairy in South Mumbai near my ground on condition that I had to work for dairy in lieu of my stay there," Jaiswal had told ANI.

His father runs a hardware shop in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and Yashasvi was keen to play cricket since childhood. So the father took him to Mumbai and his journey towards cricket at the highest level began.

"Soon, I was evicted from there as I could not work due to my busy practice schedule. Then a coach helped me for a few months by allowing me to stay at his place. But soon there were problems too. I played a good knock in a match for a club which allowed me to stay at their tent in the Azad Maidan ground itself," Jaiswal had said.

Jaiswal's U-19 team-mate Priyam Garg was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.4 crore in the auction.

