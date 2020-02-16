IPL: Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede in opener

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will be facing Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the organisers have confirmed. Mumbai and Chennai will clash on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. The official handle of the premier T20 tournament posted the entire schedule on Twitter. For the upcoming edition, no doubleheader matches will be played on Saturday's and as a result, the league phase will last six weeks instead of five.

There will be three matches over the weekends with double-headers now only limited to Sundays. The last league game will be played on May 17 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Earlier, it was confirmed that the matches would be starting at 8 PM only, while the day games will start at 4 PM.

All teams have also stuck to their original home grounds, barring Rajasthan Royals, as they have nominated Guwahati to be their second home ground after Jaipur.

