IPL: RCB's domestic players set to undergo Yo-Yo test at camp

cricket

Players include Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey, talented Delhi batsman Himmat Singh and seamer Kulwant Khejroliya, Tamil Nadu's Washington Sundar and Devdutt Paddikal

RCB players train at camp

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have kickstarted their five-day conditioning camp primarily with eight of its domestic players including 16-year-old Bengal prodigy Prayas Ray Burman and Ranji Trophy's top run-getter Milind Kumar.

Eight players have already joined the camp which also includes Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey, talented Delhi batsman Himmat Singh and seamer Kulwant Khejroliya, Tamil Nadu's Washington Sundar and Devdutt Paddikal from Karnataka.

The two coaches Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra will be monitoring the progress of the players and a Yo-Yo test will also be conducted to get a hang of their fitness.

The camp is focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes including Yo-Yo test under the guidance of their trainers. Please find attached a press note and picture from the camp.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.