IPL: RP Singh reveals Adam Gilchrist was superstitious of Harmeet Singh

Former India pacer RP Singh, a key member of Deccan Chargers, recalls an incident during DC’s victorious 2009 campaign on a special watch-along of the 2009 final on Star Sports’ IPL Finals show. He said, “Gilchrist was furious with himself despite playing a match-winning knock of 85 runs in the 2009 semi-finals. He came back to the dressing room after the knock but was angry and furious. I was surprised and asked him what’s the matter and why was he angry after that great knock. Gilchrist said he wanted to finish the game and needs to learn to finish games for the team!”

"Adam Gilchrist was superstitious about Harmeet Singh. Harmeet was considered as the lucky mascot for Deccan Chargers. Gilchrist believed that if Harmeet plays, Deccan wins the game!"

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, another member of Deccan Chargers, recalls challenging situations the team went through during their victorious 2009 campaign on a special watch-along of the final aired on Star Sport’ IPL Finals show. He said, “When we started the campaign in South Africa, we didn’t have enough clothes! Gilchrist then brought the team together and assured us things will fall in place once they start winning. There were team meetings about trusting each other, standing by your team-mates. Seniors like VVS supported from the bench. They isolated us from the outside pressure, and we were able to perform consistently that season."

