IPL: Trevor Bayliss replaces Tom Moody as Sunrisers Hyderbad head coach

After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a different direction with the Head Coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody.

Trevor Bayliss, England's 2019 World Cup-winning coach, has been appointed Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with KKR and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions League T20 with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward.

We would like to thank Tom Moody who has made an enormous impact with the franchise helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years, including a much-treasured championship in 2016. We would also like to thank him for his work ethic and leadership over our journey and wish him all the success moving forward.

The tenure of his contract was not revealed. The franchise also thanked Moody for his contribution.

Sunrisers finished fourth in the IPL 2019 after losing the Eliminator to Delhi Capitals.

