IPL: What mistake did CSK players make to suffer this?, asks MS Dhoni

What mistake did the players make, asked MS Dhoni, opening up on a phase of life made "most difficult and depressing" by the 2013 IPL fixing scandal. The two-time World Cup-winning captain broke his silence in a docudrama titled 'Roar of the Lion'.

"2013 was the most difficult phase in my life, I was never depressed as much as I was then. The closest was 2007 World Cup when we lost in the group stages. But all said and done, 2007 happened because we did not play good cricket.

"But 2013, the angle was completely different. People are talking about match fixing and spot fixing. It was the most talked about thing in the country," Dhoni said in the first episode titled 'What did we do wrong'? broadcast on Hotstar.

"We did deserve the punishment but the only thing is the quantum of the punishment. There was a mixed feeling that time. Yes, there was mistake from our side [the franchise] but were the players involved in this? What mistake did we, as players, do to go through all of that?"

Dhoni said fixing a match requires the involvement of the majority of players. "My name also came up in talks of fixing. They started showcasing in the media or social media as if the team was involved, I was involved. Is it possible [in cricket]? Yes it is possible, anyone can do spot fixing. Umpires can do that, batsmen can, bowlers can... but match fixing needs the involvement of the majority of the players," he said.

