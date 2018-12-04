IPS Association demands punishment for UP cop's killers

national

Subodh Kumar Singh lost his life on Monday in the clashes that erupted over the presence of illegal animal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr city and was also the Investigating officer (IO) of the Akhlaq lynching case

Condemning the death of Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Tuesday demanded stern punishment for the perpetrators of the crime. Condemning the attack, the IPS Association recognised the risks police officers take in the wake of disruptive mob mobilisations.

"We condemn the lethal attack on UP police Inspector Subodh Singh, recognise his bravery & risks police officers are exposed to because of disruptive mob mobilisations. We demand the strongest action against perpetrators & instigators," read a tweet on the Association¿s official Twitter handle.

Singh lost his life on Monday in the clashes that erupted over the presence of illegal animal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr city and was also the Investigating officer (IO) of the Akhlaq lynching case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the deceased police officer's wife, Rs 10 lakh for his parents and a government job for one family member. As per the police, clashes began after locals found cattle carcass in the nearby area.

