IPS officer Sandeep Tamgadge gets 'Vidarbha Bhushan' award

IPS officer Sandeep Tamgadge has been bestowed with the 'Vidarbha Bhushan' award for the work he has done in the field of education in Maharashtra. The award was given by Yashwant Bharati Lokkalyan Sanstha (YBLS) at a function held here recently.

Sandeep Tamgadge. Pic/Youtube

Students across the state from financially-weaker sections of the society get free training for preparation for civil service examination at various branches of a coaching centre started by Tamgadge.

YBLS secretary Bhushan Bhashme told PTI that the 'Rashtrapita Jyotiba Phule Abhiyasika' started by Tamgadge has 38 coaching centres across the state and it trains hundreds of students for civil services. "In last five years around 450 students trained from here have got jobs in various government departments," said Bhashme.





