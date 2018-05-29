Iqbal Kaskar admitted to JJ with chest pain

Kaskar (56), who has been lodged in the Thane Central Jail, was referred to the hospital by the prison authorities, they said



Iqbal Kaskar

Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was yesterday admitted to J J hospital after he complained of chest pain and giddiness, sources at the hospital said.

Kaskar (56), who has been lodged in the Thane Central Jail, was referred to the hospital by the prison authorities, they said. Kaskar was brought to the hospital at 10.15 pm, the sources said, adding that he is stable at present and his general condition is good.

His medical evaluation is underway, they said. Kaskar was arrested by the Thane Police in connection with an investigation into an extortion case in September last year. Kaskar, who was deported from the UAE in 2003, is suspected to have been operating the real estate business of his brother in Mumbai, police had said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever