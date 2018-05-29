Iqbal Kaskar back in prison after hospitalisation

Kaskar, who has been lodged in the Thane Central Prison, was taken to the state-run J J Hospital in South Mumbai's Byculla area on Monday around 10 pm after he complained of chest pain and giddiness

Fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, who was referred to the J J Hospital in Mumbai on last night after he suffered from ill-health, was taken back to the Thane Central Jail early today, an official said.

Kaskar, who has been lodged in the Thane Central Prison, was taken to the state-run J J Hospital in South Mumbai's Byculla area on Monday around 10 pm after he complained of chest pain and giddiness, the hospital's medical officer said. Apart from chest pain and giddiness, Kaskar also had a skin ailment, a doctor at the hospital told PTI.

He was examined at the hospital and provided necessary medical treatment, he said. "After the medication and evaluation of his health condition, we found no further need of keeping him in the hospital. He was taken back to the Thane jail around 3 am today," the doctor said.

Kaskar, deported from the UAE in 2003, was arrested by the Thane Police in September last year in connection with an investigation into an extortion case. He is suspected to have been operating the real estate business of his brother in Mumbai, the police earlier said.

