Ira Khan admits that she's not good at acting; wants to work on it

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, may be an actor's kid, but she's more interested in directing. Ira, who made her directorial debut with a theatre production Euripides' Medea, recently shared a post on Instagram admitting that she isn't good at acting.

Posting a boomerang video of herself on Instagram, Ira wrote, "I'm not very good at acting. I'm shy. And its something I never bothered to work on because I didn't want to act. Turns out... You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself, (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don't. I'm working on it. The key is pariticupating."

In an interview with mid-day, Ira had shared, "I have never considered acting. As far as directing more plays is concerned, I would have to find a story that I want to tell. I don't have a fondness for a specific genre. I'm not particularly into horror but other than that, I'm open to all sorts of stories."

From her funny boomerang video, we sure think Ira could give acting a shot! What do you think?

Talking about her directorial debut, her theatre production is an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides, based upon the myth of Jason and Medea. It is set to open in December and will be staged across the country. Actress Hazel Keech has been roped in to portray a pivotal part in the play.

