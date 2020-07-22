Search

Ira Khan shares intense workout video, tries perfecting the Shirshasana

Updated: Jul 22, 2020, 07:56 IST | IANS | Mumbai

In her latest video shared on Instagram story, Ira Khan can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana or the Yoga headstand.

Image sourced from mid-day archives
Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is on a fitness spree! In her latest video shared on Instagram story, Ira can be seen trying to perfect the Shirshasana or the Yoga headstand. "And then everything got very confusing. We'll try again tomorrow," she captioned the video sounding unsure about her attempt at the asana.

Earlier this month, Ira moved to a new house and shared the news on Instagram along with photographs.

"Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse," the star kid had captioned on Instagram.

