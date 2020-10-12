Search

Ira Khan wants to help in removing the stigma attached to mental health

Updated: 12 October, 2020 08:48 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

On World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan's daughter revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" since the past four years

Aamir Khan with daughter Ira
Over the weekend, Ira Khan opened up about her mental health in a video posted on Instagram. Aamir Khan's daughter revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" since the past four years. She asked, "What do I have to be depressed about? I have everything, right?" The youngster admitted that after seeing a doctor, she was "doing much better."

Last year, Ira, 22, directed the English play, Medea. Now, she hopes to start a conversation about anxiety and depression. "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. But I'd like to think I've figured out how to make it more understandable," she added. Ira hopes she can help in removing the stigma attached to mental health.

First Published: 12 October, 2020 08:32 IST

