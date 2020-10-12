Ira Khan wants to help in removing the stigma attached to mental health

Over the weekend, Ira Khan opened up about her mental health in a video posted on Instagram. Aamir Khan's daughter revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" since the past four years. She asked, "What do I have to be depressed about? I have everything, right?" The youngster admitted that after seeing a doctor, she was "doing much better."

Last year, Ira, 22, directed the English play, Medea. Now, she hopes to start a conversation about anxiety and depression. "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. But I'd like to think I've figured out how to make it more understandable," she added. Ira hopes she can help in removing the stigma attached to mental health.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news