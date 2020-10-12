Ira Khan wants to help in removing the stigma attached to mental health
On World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan's daughter revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" since the past four years
Over the weekend, Ira Khan opened up about her mental health in a video posted on Instagram. Aamir Khan's daughter revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" since the past four years. She asked, "What do I have to be depressed about? I have everything, right?" The youngster admitted that after seeing a doctor, she was "doing much better."
A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation
Last year, Ira, 22, directed the English play, Medea. Now, she hopes to start a conversation about anxiety and depression. "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. But I'd like to think I've figured out how to make it more understandable," she added. Ira hopes she can help in removing the stigma attached to mental health.
