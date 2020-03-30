Search

Ira Khan wishes her muse Vijay Varma on his birthday in the most hilarious way!

Published: Mar 30, 2020, 14:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram account, Ira Khan wished actor Vijay Varma with some unseen pictures and unmissable caption.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Ira Khan
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Ira Khan

Who would have thought that Vijay Varma would become a national sensation after the staggering and resounding success of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy? He played Moeen, a man known for his rustic and ruffian nature and someone who guides the protagonist amid his thick and thin. The character and the film still continue to live on.

On March 29, the actor celebrated his birthday and was flooded with a lot of wishes from his friends. One of the most surprising wishes was from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, and it also came as a surprise that the two are collaborating for a project very soon. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- "Happy Birthday, Vijay Varma. I hope you never run out of snuggles, strawberries and Maggi." (sic)

Have a look right here:

In another post that also featured Gulshan Devaiah, she called them her two muses. Check it out:

Varma was wished by a lot of other actors as we stated above on their Instagram stories. Right from Tiger Shroff to Siddhant Chaturvedi to Sayani Gupta to Ishaan Khatter, everyone wished him in their one unique style. And he responded to all of them. Have a look:

We are really eager to see what he does as an actor next! Especially the project with Ira Khan!

