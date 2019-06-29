Search

Ira Khan's romantic dance video with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani goes viral

Updated: Jun 29, 2019, 16:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a video of herself dancing with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani on the song, 'I wanna dance with you'

Ira Khan's romantic dance video with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani goes viral
Ira Khan with Mishaal Kirpalani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/khan.ira

A few odd days ago, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan made her relationship official with musician Mishaal Kirpalani. Now, the star kid has shared another video where she is seen doing a romantic dance with Mishaal. The video has Ira in a mango-yellow sleeveless top, which she paired with an olive green skirt, while Mishaal was in a white shirt. The cuteness and innocence of Ira in the video will make you go aww!

Ira Khan shared the video with the caption: "I just wanna dance with you [sic]"

While Ira and Mishaal were seen dancing, a friend came into the video and Ira cutely asks him to not get into the frame. It was recently in an #AskMe session when Ira revealed about her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani. 

Ira also got herself inked and said: "If we won't, who will?" The picture also highlighted her belly piercing along with her first tattoo. 

Take a look at some more pictures of the couple:

Don't they look good together! We wonder if daddy Aamir Khan has given his stamp of approval.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira confirms relationship with this musician! See mushy photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

aamir khanbollywood news

Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar's dance videos are taking the Internet by storm

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK