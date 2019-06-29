Ira Khan's romantic dance video with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani goes viral

bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a video of herself dancing with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani on the song, 'I wanna dance with you'

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kirpalani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/khan.ira

A few odd days ago, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan made her relationship official with musician Mishaal Kirpalani. Now, the star kid has shared another video where she is seen doing a romantic dance with Mishaal. The video has Ira in a mango-yellow sleeveless top, which she paired with an olive green skirt, while Mishaal was in a white shirt. The cuteness and innocence of Ira in the video will make you go aww!

Ira Khan shared the video with the caption: "I just wanna dance with you [sic]"

While Ira and Mishaal were seen dancing, a friend came into the video and Ira cutely asks him to not get into the frame. It was recently in an #AskMe session when Ira revealed about her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani.

Ira also got herself inked and said: "If we won't, who will?" The picture also highlighted her belly piercing along with her first tattoo.

Take a look at some more pictures of the couple:

Don't they look good together! We wonder if daddy Aamir Khan has given his stamp of approval.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira confirms relationship with this musician! See mushy photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates